Mark Wahlberg showing off his non dad bod and his dad bod T-shirt.

Mark Wahlberg showing off his non dad bod and his dad bod T-shirt.

EXERCISE: Ever dreamt of working out with Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg?

If you have, today your wishes have come true.

Today Mark Wahlberg and television host Mario Lopex will conduct a live-stream workout hosted by F45.

It will stream from 10am AEDT (9am Queensland time) today and will be available to rewatch for 24 hours on their Instagram page.https://www.instagram.com/f45_training/?hl=en