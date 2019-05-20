Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies in tractor rollover

by Grace Mason
20th May 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died on a rural property near Mareeba after becoming trapped under a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the Narcotic Creek Rd cane farm at Chewko just after midday after the 85-year-old man was found trapped under the machinery by a family member.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said it is believed the tractor rolled after travelling down an embankment.

He said the Forensic Crash Unit and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating.

"It appears to have been a tragic accident," he said.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed investigators were travelling to the site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 81-year-old man died at an El Arish residence after becoming trapped under a lawnmower on May 7.

Family members conducted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

More Stories

cane farm tablelands tractor rollover workplace accident

Top Stories

    Paramedics at scene after three-car crash at Torbanlea

    premium_icon Paramedics at scene after three-car crash at Torbanlea

    News The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 5.30pm.

    • 20th May 2019 6:10 PM
    Man in hospital after Howard crash

    premium_icon Man in hospital after Howard crash

    News A male patient in his 30s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

    • 20th May 2019 4:52 PM
    Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    premium_icon Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    News NAPLAN Online is expected to be fully rolled-out by 2020

    Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

    premium_icon Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

    News Business leaders have given their wishlists to the new MPs