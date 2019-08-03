Works of art to preserve piece of Butchulla history

SEATED quietly to the side while speeches, songs and dances went on around her, Francis Blair was busy at work.

Her hands worked swiftly, forming an inconspicuous object destined for an important purpose.

Ms Blair was tasked with creating a basket to hold the Fraser Coast's version of the Uluru Statement once it is written.

She put the finishing touches on the basket before presenting it, alongside a commemorative artwork by Joel Barney.

The works of art were unveiled at USC's Hervey Bay campus as part of Central Queensland Indigenous Development's NAIDOC event.

Professor Gary Thomas, Dean of Indigenous Education at USC, said the university had a responsibility to acknowledge indigenous traditions.

"There are learnings and teaching and song and dance and cultural traditions that predate the university,” Prof Thomas said.

"We educate students in Australia and that means recognising knowledge that has been previously there.”

Prof Thomas said creating opportunities for indigenous culture to be celebrated publicly was an important part of making change.

"That visibility and recognition moves beyond just token moments,” he said.

He put his support behind the call for a Butchulla-specific version of the Uluru Statement.

"The theme of this year's NAIDOC requires a relationship - that people know when to speak and when to not speak, and whennot speaking, to listen,” he said.