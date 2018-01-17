Works on Walker St worth the wait for business owners

STILL OPEN: Stage two of Maryborough's Walker Street roadworks will continue until May. Michelle Byrne of Michelle's Cutting Edge and Kelley Nancarrow of Kelley's Nails of Excellence want customers to know they will have parking and access in St Clair Avenue during road closures.

THERE are a few tough months ahead but business owners on Maryborough's Walker St say much-needed road repairs will be worth the inconvenience.

Stage one of repairs to one of the region's worst roads began this week with a temporary lane closure expected to be in place.

Surrounding business owners are doing all they can to ensure trade stays as close to normal as possible for their customers.

The works will include storm-water drainage and a concrete footpath between Stevenson and Neptune streets.

Fairfield Butchery owner Mark Sengstock, said there was no way around the work.

"If it gets too bad, which at times I think it will, we'll still do deliveries,” Mr Sengstock said.

"It will impact business but we'll do all we can to keep it as close to normal as possible.”

To keep customers informed Mr Sengstock has displayed construction plans in-store and will have signs up once work on the footpath begins.

He also said customers would be able to park at the rear of the butcher shop via a lane way.

The owner of the neighbouring Michelle's Cutting Edge, Michelle Byrne, said she was grateful to have such a well-established business at a time like this.

"We understand it has to be done and once it is done there will be much better access for people with disabilities, children on push-bikes and pedestrians,” Ms Byrne said.

"It will be better in the long run.”

Ms Byrne, who runs an appointment only business, said there would be access and parking at the rear of her business via Kent and Farrell streets for her clients.

"We'll keep clients as informed as possible on our Facebook page,” she said.

"It will be difficult for clients with disabilities or elderly people catching taxis if they can't park out the front but we've been arranging staff to assist them to the door.

In a Chronicle poll last year, the pothole pitted section of Walker St was voted the worst in the region. Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said the failing road surface and subsequent surface water was risking infrastructure.

"It needs to be upgraded... everything has a lifetime and this road's life is up.”