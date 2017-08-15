Works to start on new roof for Torbanlea School hall

Deputy Principal Kim Burns-Atkinson, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, Principal Norm McNamara and President of Burrum District Progress Association Ricky Rowland at Torbanlea State School.

WORKS will soon start on Torbanlea State School's new roof for their multi-purpose hall, funded by a $234,000 contribution from the State Government.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the project was part of the Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme. He said the works would support "jobs and training opportunities for apprentices.”

"We know that quality learning environments support quality teaching and learning,” Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said nominated projects are regionally assessed and prioritised, then determined by a state-wide panel comprising of departmental, teacher, special educator and P&C representatives