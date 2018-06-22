Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN THUMB: Council staffer Jenny Robin uses local natives in all her garden plantings.
GREEN THUMB: Council staffer Jenny Robin uses local natives in all her garden plantings. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

WORKSHOP: Learn how to be friendly to wildlife

Kerrie Alexander
by
22nd Jun 2018 9:00 AM

NO MATTER how large or small, gardens can play a vital role in wildlife conservation as well as providing a cool, shady retreat for people on a hot day.

Find out how to attract birds, butterflies, frogs and other critters to your garden by attending a Wildlife Friendly Gardens Workshop on Saturday, June 23, which is being held by the Fraser Coast Branch of the Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast secretary Vanessa Elwell-Gavins said rapid development to accommodate population growth in our region has resulted in massive levels of land clearing, which has resulted in the decline of local wildlife.

"With increasing fragmentation of our natural landscapes, our unique wildlife is finding it increasingly difficult to survive," she said.

"A wildlife friendly garden can play a vital role in conservation. Participants will find out how to attract wildlife to their gardens."

Ms Elwell-Gavins said each of the four guests speakers, including Tina Raveneau, Ruby Rosenfield, Jenny Robin and Audrey Sorensen, have a wealth of gardening experience and a deep understanding of the special characteristics that make a garden 'wildlife friendly'.

The event will be held at the Fraser Coast Community Nursery in the Botanic Gardens in Urangan, from 1.45pm to 4.30pm.

Entry is $5 and includes afternoon tea

Bookings to 0428 624 366 or email vanessa.egavins @gmail.com.

Related Items

Show More
fccommunity fcgardening fcwhaton
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Major upgrade for M'boro electrical depot on cards

    premium_icon Major upgrade for M'boro electrical depot on cards

    News $3 million from the State Budget has been allocated for design works to be undertaken on a $38 million makeover for Maryborough's Searle St electricity depot

    Memories of 'panther' clear as day

    premium_icon Memories of 'panther' clear as day

    News It comes after the 'Glenwood Panther' was sighted earlier this week

    MARYBOROUGH PROUD: Much more than just a footy club

    premium_icon MARYBOROUGH PROUD: Much more than just a footy club

    News This year the club is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

    Get your free sugar fix with free cheesecake dessert cups

    premium_icon Get your free sugar fix with free cheesecake dessert cups

    News It's part of National Cheesecake Month across the country

    Local Partners