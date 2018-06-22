WORKSHOP: Learn how to be friendly to wildlife

GREEN THUMB: Council staffer Jenny Robin uses local natives in all her garden plantings.

NO MATTER how large or small, gardens can play a vital role in wildlife conservation as well as providing a cool, shady retreat for people on a hot day.

Find out how to attract birds, butterflies, frogs and other critters to your garden by attending a Wildlife Friendly Gardens Workshop on Saturday, June 23, which is being held by the Fraser Coast Branch of the Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast secretary Vanessa Elwell-Gavins said rapid development to accommodate population growth in our region has resulted in massive levels of land clearing, which has resulted in the decline of local wildlife.

"With increasing fragmentation of our natural landscapes, our unique wildlife is finding it increasingly difficult to survive," she said.

"A wildlife friendly garden can play a vital role in conservation. Participants will find out how to attract wildlife to their gardens."

Ms Elwell-Gavins said each of the four guests speakers, including Tina Raveneau, Ruby Rosenfield, Jenny Robin and Audrey Sorensen, have a wealth of gardening experience and a deep understanding of the special characteristics that make a garden 'wildlife friendly'.

The event will be held at the Fraser Coast Community Nursery in the Botanic Gardens in Urangan, from 1.45pm to 4.30pm.

Entry is $5 and includes afternoon tea

Bookings to 0428 624 366 or email vanessa.egavins @gmail.com.