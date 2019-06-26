Workshop tips from pro writer

MASTER CLASS: Jacqueline Harvey will hold writers workshops at the Maryborough Library.

THERE is never a silly question according to Australia's most popular children's author Jacqueline Harvey, who will run writing workshops in the Fraser Coast.

Jacqueline is well known for her best-selling, award winning books include three series' Alice-Miranda, Clementine Rose and Kensy and Max.

She said she was excited to return to Maryborough, especially during the holidays.

"I am looking forward to meeting people, especially the children who attend the workshops and talks, and getting to see more of the area," she said.

The writing workshops cover a range of topics from finding ideas to creating great characters, writing a fantastic opening paragraph to plots and causing lots of trouble for the characters.

The author said she wanted participants to have fun and don't be afraid to ask questions.

"There's no such thing as a silly question in my book," she said.

"I wish I'd had the opportunity to attend workshops like this when I was a child. It might have set me on the path to being an author at a younger age."

Jacqueline's storytelling started as a child when she would entertain people with funny stories.

"It wasn't until high school that I realised I had a bit of a knack for writing too," she said.

"I was one of those teens who enjoyed writing essays and stories.

"As a young teacher I wrote poems and stories and plays for my own classes and then with the encouragement of my husband decided to try and have something published."

The former teacher, Deputy Head of Junior School and Director of Development now writes full-time and conducts workshops and events in Australia and internationally.

If she could go back to when she first started writing, Jacqueline said she would tell herself: "it takes ten years to be an overnight success, nothing beats hard work and enjoy the journey as you're going to get to do some amazing things".

"Who knew that you'd get to go go-kart racing and sing karaoke on national television, meet children all over the world and entertain 2000 kids in the Sydney Town Hall just for starters."

She also mentioned the Mary Poppins Literary Competition was a great way to focus your writing.

"They give you a goal to work towards," she said.

"I was fortunate to win a competition with the CBCA NSW for an unpublished manuscript that set me on the path to being published.

"Don't be afraid to put yourself out there as you never know where it might lead."

DETAILS:

Jacqueline Harvey - Creative Writing Workshops and Author Talks at the Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St

Creative Writing Workshops - ages 8-14 - Friday, July 5 from 9-10am

Author Talks - ages 6-14 (parents/adults welcome to attend) - Friday, July 5 from 10.30-11.30am

Jacqueline Harvey - Creative Writing Workshops and Author Talks at the Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd

Creative Writing Workshops - ages 8-14 - Friday, July 5 from 1.30-2.30pm

Author Talks - ages 6-14 (parents/adults welcome to attend) - Friday, July 5 from 3-4pm

Author Talks also at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St - Saturday, July 6 from 11am-noon

Bookings essential. Phone 41905788 or visit frasercoast libraries.eventbrite.com.