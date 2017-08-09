Workshops help to create space for wildlife

INVITE THEM IN: Find out how to make your garden wildlife-friendly at a special workshop in Maryborough this Saturday.

WITH spring just around the corner, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast are encouraging residents who love gardening to transform their gardens into mini-nature refuges.

Diane Christensen from WQFC said spring was the ideal time to turn into reality all those plans to regenerate your garden.

A great way to assist with these projects, she said, was to sign up for the Wildlife Friendly Garden Workshop at Lupton Park in Maryborough on Saturday, August 12.

"Not only will gardens be blooming, but the neighbourhood's wildlife will feel welcome if food, water and shelter are provided," Ms Christensen said.

"A reciprocal relationship is created when insects, frogs, birds and butterflies enter backyards, to the delight of their residents.

"Effort taken in providing the appropriate vegetation is rewarded by daily sightings and increased knowledge of the local wildlife.

"Habitat depletion can be counteracted by the home gardener."

Speakers at Lupton Park Community Garden include council environmental officer Tina Raveneau, conservation management expert Jenny Robin, birdwatcher Ruby Rosenfield and naturalist Audrey Sorensen.

The workshop will start at 2pm.

It costs $5 to attend, which includes an information folder and afternoon tea.

Bookings can be made by phoning Tina on 0448705875.