world-class bowls

LAWN BOWLS: There will be a star-studded lawn bowls line- up featuring international and national players when the Pialba Classic Men’s Fours Carnival rolls into Hervey Bay to compete for $10,800 prizemoney.

The best men’s lawn bowlers the state has to offer will play at Pialba Bowls Club on November 23 and 24.

There will be 32 teams with 128 players from as far south as the Gold Coast, north to Rockhampton and west to Kingaroy.

Games Director for Fraser Coast Bowls Association John Walker said there would be international and state players competing at the carnival.

“Brett Wilkie, an Australian Hall of Fame Inductee and 2019 International Lawn Bowler of the Year, will be here to compete alongside state representatives,” Walker said.

Wilkie has had international success to win gold at the World Bowls Championships at Adelaide 2012 (fours) and Christchurch 2016 (pairs) and silver at the Commonwealth Games 2010 Delhi (triples) and Gold Coast 2018 (fours).

“This will be one of the best regional bowls carnivals with high level playing experience including a team from Brisbane comprised of all state players,” he said.

The Pialba Men’s Bowlers have just returned from a successful third place at the Queensland Bowls State Pennant Finals.

The three, four-man teams competed against eight zones from around the state that broke down into two sections of fours.

They played two games on Saturday winning them comfortably but came unstuck losing to Enoggera on Sunday, who later lost in the final to Tweed Heads.

Walker said the state pennant finals gave the players good bowls experience from the weekend.

“It was an exceptional effort and good learning curve for a regional club to compete up against larger clubs and get the placing we did,” he said.

The three teams from Pialba Bowls that went away were: Team 1 – John Walker, Glenn Jackson, Brian Kunde and Jim Hamilton. Team 2 – Alan Pritchard, Ian Sangster, Tony Smith and Peter Ivey. Team 3 – Tuoi (T.J.) Riwai, Trevor Allwright, Craig Hodges and Geoff Westall.