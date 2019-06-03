World-class drone expert secured for upcoming tech showcase

A WORLD leader in drone technology has been confirmed as one of the keynote speakers for the Fraser Coast's inaugural Drones and Innovation Showcase.

Dr Catherine Ball, an international expert in the non-military application of drone technology, will take to the Brolga Theatre stage on June 19 to talk about how drones and innovation will impact the future of business.

Other key industry figures include Lt Colonel Keirin Joyce CSC, who will talk about defence supply opportunities in innovation and drone deployment and Tony Gilbert, CEO and Chief Remote Pilot of Spatial Mapping Australia and Queensland Drones, to talk about new opportunities for regional business and agriculture.

It comes weeks after the council contracted TECKnology Indigenous Corporation as its 'chief drone pilot' to provide operational support and policy guidance around drone use.

Drone expert Dr Catherine Ball.

Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott said hosting the drones showcase was a good opportunity to highlight business opportunities for their use in the future.

"Dr Ball is a celebrated environmental scientist, with business credentials to match, and has most recently created 'World of Drones Education' which is set to be the 'Netflix' of STEM resources for teachers, educators, corporates, and parents," Cr Truscott said.

"With an abundance of opportunities for drone and innovation-related businesses across the Fraser Coast, this really is a chance for enthusiasts to discover next-generation opportunities related to drones and innovative technologies."

Last year, the council adopted an official drones strategy, which outlined a long-term blueprint to increase drone-related activity across the region.

The Fraser Coast Drones and Innovation Showcase will be held at the Brolga Theatre, Maryborough on June 19.

For more information or to book a ticket, visit fcdrones. com.au.