FIRST PLACE: Matt Hauser wins in Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Sport

World Cup win for Hauser in race in Nur-San

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
16th Jun 2019 2:44 PM
TRIATHLON:

Switched to a duathlon format on the morning of the race due to water quality concerns in the Kazakh capital, the action boiled down to three world-class runners and training partners, Hauser passing a brave Wian Sullwald (RSA) to take the tape, Matt McElroy of the USA coming home in third.

"I really wanted to prove myself on this distance and show that I had that 10 kilometre leg speed so I was really happy with that,” said a proud Hauser afterwards.

"I've taken a lot of confidence from the Mixed Relay sprint distance format and wanted to prove a few things out there today.

A big shout out to Matt Mac and Wian for some great racing and to Brandon Copeland for 9th place.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

