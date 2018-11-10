World Cups, sport comps will be 'fair game' for Precinct

COMPETITIVE SPORTING: The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct would give the region fighting power to attract major competitions like the he 2018 Tag World Cup (pictured), held at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour between November 1-4..

COMPETITIVE SPORTING: The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct would give the region fighting power to attract major competitions like the he 2018 Tag World Cup (pictured), held at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour between November 1-4.. Matt Deans

LEADING sport competitions like the Tag World Cup will be "fair game" and actively sought by the council once the Sports Precinct is completed, according to Darren Everard.

The Fraser Coast councillor said the project would give Hervey Bay a competitive edge to host major sport competitions in the future.

It follows the world cup for Oztag being held at the C.ex Coffs Stadium earlier this week, attracting some 5000 supporters from all over the world.

The Coffs Coast Advocate reports the event alone injected $4.5 million into the local economy.

The stadium, redeveloped after a $6.5 million grant from the Federal Government, can host crowds of up to 20,000 people at any given time.

When asked if he thought the Federal Government should contribute to the development of the Sports Precinct, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the council could put forward an application under round three of the government's Building Better Regions Fund.

Cr Everard said the methodology behind the site would allow Hervey Bay to attract leading events like the World Cup.

"When people come here, they spent their money in petrol stations, on food and in hotels," he said.

He told the Chronicle the council would try and attract "whatever sport has a championship" once the precinct is fully completed.