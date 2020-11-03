VIDEO: Muscles the Mystic Croc reveals US election winner

MUSCLES the Mystic Croc has gone where even the bravest pollsters are fearing to tread and chew, chew, chosen who will be the next President of the United States after tomorrow's US Elections.

Muscles the Mystic Croc ponders the winner of the US election tomorrow. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Muscles the Magic Croc at Crocodylus Park chooses Joe Biden as the winner of the US election. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.

Muscles was supremely confident. His mind was made up ... and he didn't mess around.

Joe Biden will be the next US president, according to Crocodylus Park's resident, 4-metre psychic croc.

Darwin's celebrity soothsayer selected Democratic presidential challenger Biden to unseat incumbent President Donald Trump in an election that is being watched keenly around the world.

When presented with photographs of Mr Trump and Mr Biden, Muscles didn't hesitate and promptly chowed down on the challenger, an ominous sign for President Trump.

Don’t agree with Muscles the Mystic Croc’s choice? Well you tell him. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Burt, the Psychic Croc - the NT News' regular go-to soothsayer saltie - was otherwise occupied because he was enjoying the free food at a swanky Melbourne Cup function.

