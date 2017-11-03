World-first Mary Poppins play to be produced in M'boro

POPPINS PLAY: Members of the Proud Marys and Maryborough players (back) John Lawrence, Joy Newman, (front) Margaret Cook, Anne Miller and Gail Enders join with Cr George Seymour, to stage the world premiere of Happy Ever After, the first Mary Poppins book to be brought to life since the Disney movie.

POPPINS PLAY: Members of the Proud Marys and Maryborough players (back) John Lawrence, Joy Newman, (front) Margaret Cook, Anne Miller and Gail Enders join with Cr George Seymour, to stage the world premiere of Happy Ever After, the first Mary Poppins book to be brought to life since the Disney movie. Contributed

A CHAPTER of Mary Poppins will be adapted into a stage play by the Maryborough Players group in a world-first production.

The group now have their eyes set on three performances of the pantomine Happy Ever After at the Brolga Theatre next year, after more than 18 months of organising the project.

Anne Miller from the Proud Mary's group was involved in ongoing discussions with the trustees of the PL Travers Will Trust to undertake the project.

President of the Maryborough Players Gail Endres said it was an enormous effort to make the project a reality.

"It has been a combined effort by the Maryborough Players and Proud Marys... to get permission to adapt chapter seven (Happy Ever After) from the PL Travers book, Mary Poppins Opens the Door into the stage production," Ms Endres said.

Disney also granted permission for the Players to adapt and perform the play.

Deputy mayor George Seymour allocated $20,000 from his discretionary funds for the development of a script, music and choreography for the production.

"The production will be a world first," Cr Seymour said.

"It is fantastic that a local group has been able to gain permission to adapt the book into a play and take it to the stage.

"It shows the incredible skills of locals as well as their dedication to bringing other Mary Poppins stories to the stage."

Mary Poppins Opens the Door is the third book and the last novel in the series that features the magical English nanny Mary Poppins.

The book was published in 1943.