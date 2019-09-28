World Football played at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct

COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD: Zack Turner (orange boots) representing Uruguay against Australia at last year's Joeys Mini World Cup.

FOOTBALL: The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct will come alive over the next week as football players gather to play in the 2019 Joeys Mini World cup.

This year's tournament will feature 67 teams in six divisions.

Held at Tavistock Street last year the tournament has moved to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Teams from around the country will represent countries of the world as they battle over the week long tournament.

Starting with 16 teams in Inverell, Northern New South Wales in three age divisions the competition has continued to grow.

The move to Hervey Bay was a strategic move to ensure the future sustainability of the tournament.

At this year's Fraser Coast Joeys Mini World Cup, the three best players of the tournament will be selected to go to Germany on a fully-paid coaching and playing football, touring June/July 2020, valued at $7600 per player.

Two players will be selected from the combined U14s/U16s/U18s category and the other will come from the open women's category.

Twenty-four $1000 subsidies in the male section will be offered and 16 in the female for players to join the 2020 Joeys All Star team travelling to Germany on a coaching and playing tour.

There will be five coaches recognised and presented with a $1500 subsidy to also join the tour.

The tournament commences on Sunday September 28 with the opening cermemony at 5pm with four feature games to be played at 5.30pm.

The Chronicle will be on hand each day to keep you up to date coverage and actions shots of the matches.