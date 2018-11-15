World long course champion Crowley adds to stacked pro field

Sarah Crowley wins the Byron Bay Triathlon at Main Beach in Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Sarah Crowley wins the Byron Bay Triathlon at Main Beach in Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

TRIATHLON: World champion Sarah Crowley is on her way back to Hervey Bay but she's not coming for a holiday.

Crowley will compete at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 on Sunday, and the woman who last year became the third Australian woman to win the ITU long distance triathlon world championship won't be taking it easy.

The 35-year-old is coming off a "disappointing” Ironman World Championship performance at Kona, and with a trip to the Ironman South American Championship at Mar del Plata, Argentina, just two weeks after the Hundy is in full preparation mode.

"I'm coming in quite heavily trained but I have had a couple of slower weeks past Kona,” Crowley said.

"It was disappointing at Kona. People would love to have my results but things didn't play off to my race plans.”

The open women's bracket includes Kierra Sansome, Kirra Seidel, Amelia Watkinson, Courtney Gilfillan and defending Hervey Bay 100 champion Meredith Hill.

Callum Millward will return to defend his open men's division, as Aaron Belsham, Jaryd Hamilton, Simon Hearn, Travis Coleman is joined by the returning 2016 Hervey Bay 100 champion Ricky Swindale.

For Crowley, who boasts an extensive and impressive multisport CV which includes 2017 victories at the Ironman European Championships in Frankfurt, Germany, the Ironman Asia Pacific Championships at Cairns, and the 32nd Noumea International Triathlon, it is her first race at Hervey Bay since 2012, when she finished second at an Olympic distance triathlon event.

"I've done quite a few of the district races, I try to get to Goondiwindi (which she won last year) and the Murray Man (in Barmera, South Australia, which she won in 2016),” she said. "I love the local vibe of those races. It's fantastic when the community gets involved to make these races happen.”

The Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 weekend starts on Saturday with the Barge2Beach ocean swim and the junior triathlons.

The Hundy and first Hervey Bay 50 start Sunday morning.