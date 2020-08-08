Menu
Australian Open Day 11. 30/01/2020. Ash Barty vs Sofia Kenin. Ash Barty serves. Pic: Michael Klein
Tennis

World No. 1 tennis star’s dad to visit Coast to share story

Carlie Walker
8th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
THE father of an Australian tennis star is headed to the Fraser Coast.

Robert Barty, father of Grand Slam winner Ash Barty, will share his daughter's journey to the top of women's tennis when he comes to Maryborough on Sunday.

Maryborough tennis coach Bruce Raynor said matches would begin at 8.30am and the event would continue until 4.30pm.

"It will be inspiring to hear her story," Mr Raynor said.

Ash Barty's dad Robert at Gordonvale Tennis Club checking out the Edmonton Blitz tennis squad. Robert Barty watching Edmonton Blitz tennis squad member Justin Cheng, 10. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
"He will talk about her tennis, growing up and her coaching."

Mr Barty will be available for a question-and-answer session after the day's play.

Mr Raynor said Barty was an inspiration to his young tennis players.

"He should be very proud of the way she conducts herself," he said.

"Whether she wins or loses, she's a very good role model."

