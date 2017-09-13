29°
Hervey Bay captures the heart of world photo tour company

CLOSE QUARRTERS: Darran Leal gets up-close to photograph a lion on a tour to Africa.
Kerrie Alexander
by

A PROFESSIONAL photographer that has led tours to spot over 60 African lions, has travelled the Arctic, come face-to-face with gorillas in Rwanda and has visited the South American wonderland of Patagonia 16 times, now calls Hervey Bay home.

Darran Leal and his family, including his wife Julia and two sons Pearce, 24, and Frazer, 22, run World Photo Adventures, which is one of the world's most sought after photography tour groups.

The family recently made the move from the Sunshine Coast to Hervey Bay and say they "just love it!."

"We have been visiting the region for many years with photographers joining us at Kingfisher Bay Resort and Lady Elliot Island for fantastic photo opportunities.

"Last year we were enjoying a short family break on the island and stumbled across a nearby opportunity that we simply could not resist."

LANDED: Darran Leal and his family run World Photo Adventures and have recently made the move from the Sunshine Coast to Hervey Bay.
This year alone they have taken small groups to Japan, Rwanda for the gorillas and Madagascar, and will trek to Norfolk, Patagonia and Antarctica later in the year.

While there's no denying that they are "living the dream", Mr Leal said a lot of hard work goes into making every event a success, with all the family using their experience to get the job done.

Julia was a travel consultant for over 30 years, Darran; a photographer and guide for over 37 years; Pearce is a guide and teacher; and Frazer manages the IT facet of the business. "

The family works hard to maximise everything from the big game of Africa, to visiting a small village in Mongolia and eating with the locals.

"We take care of all land facets of the holiday, leaving the traveller the enjoyment of relaxing and experiencing a great life adventure.

"Importantly we help them to learn and improve their photo skills, in the field.

"Non-photographic partners often join our events and they seem to enjoy the experience even more than the photographer," Mr Leal laughed.

The tour group has featured in several travel shows and more than 200 books and 200 magazine articles.

Mr Leal also just released his eighth edition of his Keep It Simple photography guide.

"Our lives have never been one of sitting around and waiting for things to happen."

"Rather, we get out and explore, touch, catch, view, experience and savour every unique moment."

Kingfisher Bay and Fraser Island tops the families list of favourite destinations, with Nambia in Africa and Patagonia in South America also high on the list.

To view some of the families stunning imagery or to find out more, visit www.worldphoto adventures.com.au.

