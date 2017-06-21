UPDATE: Bike accident puts world record attempt on hold

FOR JASE: Ben Woods, 31, will ride through Hervey Bay tomorrow as part of an 18,000km bike ride in honour of his late brother Jason. Photo: Martin Lange.

UPDATE 11.30AM:

WHILE on his way to Hervey Bay as part of an 18,000km bike ride in honour of his late brother, Sydney man Ben Woods was sadly hit by a car at Caboolture.

A spokeswoman for the World Record attempt said Ben received a shoulder injury.

Ben will require about six weeks rest after surgery.

The spokeswoman said the 33-year-old is still determined to complete the ride.

"He was in hospital and had surgery yesterday, and it's looking like he will need around six to eight weeks recovery," she said.

Ben was due to arrive in Hervey Bay on Thursday.

EARLIER:

BEN Woods will pedal through Hervey Bay tomorrow (Thursday, June 22) as part of an epic 18,000 kilometre bike ride across the four points of Australia to raise funds and awareness for the Black Dog Institute, in memory of his little brother.

The 33-year-old Sydney man lost his younger brother Jason to suicide in 2015, only months before Ben's wedding, where Jason was to be his best man.

Jason's death was just one of around 3027 suicides in Australia each year.

"Jason was a brother, a son, an uncle, a friend and only 29 years old. He was loved by so many," Ben said.

"And yet, as is often the case with those who struggle with depression, he was adept at hiding the extent of his illness from so many people who loved him."

Now, determined to help prevent other families from facing a similar tragedy, Ben will raise vital funds to support Black Dog Institute's suicide prevention activities and mental health programs.

The Ride for Jase cycling journey will take six months as Ben travels to the most northerly, southerly, easterly and westerly points of the country - a distance more than four times the entire length of the Tour de France.

While Ben will tackle the ride solo, he will carry Jase's ashes with him every pedal of the way.

Ben's wife Kat - a trained nutritionist - will also follow Ben's journey in a camper van.

"This is the journey Jase talked about making in life - he often spoke about wanting to travel around Australia and it was a dream to take on this adventure together," Ben said.

"I will do it for him, keeping him alive in my thoughts and heart through the 180 sunrises and sunsets the ride takes.

"We need to take action as a nation and encourage people to speak openly about their mental health, to let people know the help and support is there if you seek it out.

"If this ride can help 1000 people, or even if it can help just one person, then the aim of the journey will be achieved."

Covering approximately 150km a day, an average of six to eight hours in the saddle, Ben's remarkable ride could earn him a Guinness World Record once completed for longest journey by bicycle in a single country.

Ben has so far raised over $150,000 for the Black Dog Institute. Visit www.rideforjase.org to donate.