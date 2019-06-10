World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

EXCITING: Planning is underway to set a new water skiing world record in Hervey Bay.

EXCITING: Planning is underway to set a new water skiing world record in Hervey Bay. Supplied

IN 1986, Craig Singleton witnessed 86 keen water skiers set a new world record for the number of people being pulled along by a boat.

Fast forward 33 years and the Fraser Coast man now has plans to break the record here in Hervey Bay.

Even now he can remember the excitement ahead of the world record attempt in Cairns.

"The whole town was just abuzz, it was electric,” Mr Singleton said.

Inspiration came to him via Hervey Bay's magnificent foreshore.

"It was this perfect day, the water was flat,” he said.

"I just thought we could try the same thing here, the idea just came to me.”

The record has changed hands since that magnificent day in Cairns when it was first set.

Now the title holder is Strahan, Tasmania, with 145 skiers coming together to set the record.

Mr Singleton hopes 200 people will take part in his event to snatch the record away.

"We need to put it out of their reach,” he said.

"It's going to take a huge amount of work.”

From business and risk management plans, there is much to be done.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has provided advice and support aimed at getting the vision off the ground.

Mr Singleton said Councillor Darren Everard had been particularly enthusiastic about the idea.

He hopes the attempt will happen in about a year, outside of whale season to avoid endangering the animals.

Mr Singleton has been in contact with the team who originally set the record in Cairns for advice

He wants to promote it like a State of Origin event, snatching back Queensland's record from a southern state.

"I want to make it a big festival for Hervey Bay,” he said.