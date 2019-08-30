World record holder is bay-bound for the Pier 2 Pub swim

READY TO RACE: English Channel World Record holder Trent Grimsley to race in the Pier 2 Pub on Sunday.

SWIMMING: An open-water legend is Hervey Bay-bound, ready for the city's premier swimming event.

English Channel world record Holder Trent Grimsey will travel to Hervey Bay with his two brothers to take part in the annual Pier 2 Pub swim on Sunday.

Grimsey is looking forward to swapping the waters of Old Blighty for the calm bay.

Having his brothers in tow will be an added bonus.

"My brothers and I don't get to spend a lot of time together and we can have a swim and some fun on a road trip,” Grimsey said.

Grimsey, who set the Channel world record in 2012, has been retired for several years and now swims for fun and fitness.

"The competitive urges are still there when I hear the gun and I still try hard,” he said.

Grimsey won a silver medal for Australia in the 2009 World Aquatic Championships held in Rome.

He said his world record swim of the English Channel was his favourite swim.

"I have swum in lots of places but that is very special,” Grimsey said.

Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club president Darren Everard said it was quite an honour to have Grimsey included in the event.

"This is quite the coup to have the world record holder competing in Hervey Bay,” he said.

"It proves that our swim is recognised as one of Australia's great open water swims.”

Racing starts at 8am with the Edge Marketing 1000 followed by the Oceanswims 500 at 8.45am

The Pier 2 Pub main event gets started at 10am at the Urangan Pier.