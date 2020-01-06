World Series M’boro holds the focus of Australian speedway

SPEEDWAY: The wait is finally over as the World Series sprintcars hit the Maryborough track this evening.

A world-class field of drivers will battle it out in round eight of the 2019-20 series including Gold Coast driver Lockie McHugh.

This is the series is the third time the current Queensland sprintcar champion has driven full-time in the World Series.

“I have never driven a sprint car around the Maryborough circuit and am looking forward to it,” McHugh said.

I was racing production sedans last time I raced there.”

He said he was excited to come to Maryborough and race in front of the local fans.

“It is always good to race at the smaller tracks as the whole community gets behind you,” he said.

McHugh will be on hand with the other drivers to meet fans for a meet-and-greet session between 11am and noon at the track today.

“I think it is cool that we have the opportunity to meet the fans because without their support we don’t have a sport,” he said.

McHugh is in seventh place in the standings and is looking to continue his recent form of top 10 results.

After racing in Brisbane and Toowoomba over the weekend it will be the first time that the world series has been held in Maryborough.

The Fraser Coast has been starved of sprintcar action for over a year because rain cancelled two events at the track.

Maryborough Speedway president Paul Swindells said: “The track is ready and the community can’t wait to see some great racing from the best of the best.”

In round seven action from Toowoomba on Saturday night, it was Texan Aaron Reutzel who claimed the win.

Debuting in the series, he secured victory from seventh row of the grid.

2010-11 champion Robbie Farr held on for second ahead of Jock Goodyer in third

Luke Oldfield was the first local home in fourth ahead of Rusty Hickman, Lockie McHugh, Lucas Wolfe and Jack Lee, and James McFadden and Kerry Madsen finished ninth and tenth respectively.

Reutzel said: “I’m just glad to win a race for the Sallers.

“They’re a family owned team and I feel like I’ve let them down a couple of times and I’m just happy I could finally get a win for them.”

Gates open at 1pm today with racing from 6pm.

The support program includes production sedans and junior formula 500s.

For a full wrap-up of the event including photographs grab a copy of Thursday’s Chronicle.