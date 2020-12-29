Menu
Maryborough Speedway World Series Sprintcars F500 Junior driver Blake Matthews at a previous event. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

World series stand in event speeding nearer

Lacee Froeschl
29th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
The substitute event for the traditional sprint cars world series event is nearing take off with round three at Maryborough Speedway next week.

Speedway fans are getting keen for a night of revving engines, dirt and racing on January 5 for the Sprint Cars Super Seven Series.

RACING READY: Super week for Speedway ahead

Speedway Australia joined forces with track operators in Queensland and New South Wales to present the tournament to be staged across four venues over 14 days.

It starts at Toowoomba on Saturday and will hit in Maryborough for a Tuesday night show.

Maryborough Speedway World Series Sprintcars at a previous event. Picture: Alistair Brightman
The series was developed as a substitute for the traditional world series championship that was forced to cancel due to uncertainties around interstate travel.

All rounds will pay $5000 to the winner of the feature race, with the exception of Archerfield which will pay $10,000.

Speedway Australia general manager Tim Savel confirmed a $20,000 series points fund.

Twenty-seven drivers have nominated for the competition as at December 28, 2020.

BURNOUT BARRIER: Popular car event could go up in smoke

Meet the young racer tearing up the track

Driver line-up

Andrew Corbet – Q78

Andrew Wright – N78

Brad Ayers – Q4

Brodie Tulloch – Q11

Callum Walker – Q33

Chris McInerney – N40

Cody Maroske – Q5

Darren Jensen – Q75

David Donegan – VA75

Dylan Menz – Q46

Jai Stephenson – NS45

Jayden Peacock – Q55

Jock Goodyer – T22

Kevin Titman – Q59

Kristy Bonsey – Q42

Lachlan Caunt – N9

Lachlan McHugh – NQ7

Libby Ellis – NQ73

Luke Oldfield – Q17

Mark Pholi – Q14

Nelson Reddacliff – Q85

Ryan McNamara – Q88

Sam Bylsma – Q22

Sean Rose – Q56

Steve Greer – Q84

Taylor Prosser – Q91

Tim Farrell – Q51

Pricing guide for Super Seven Series

Gates open 12pm

Racing from 4pm

General admission

Adults – $30

Pensioners with ID – $25

Students with ID – $25

Primary students – $10

Children under 5 – free

Family (2 adults and 2 school students) – $85

Pits Admission (on top of general admission)

With Speedway Australia licence/One day Pit licence – $5

Tickets are only available at the gate.

