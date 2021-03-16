‘World’s best’ munitions factory takes vital step forward

The installation of the forge has begun at Maryborough's $60 million munitions factory.

The installation of the forge has begun at Maryborough's $60 million munitions factory.

The installation of the forge has begun at Maryborough’s $60 million munitions factory.

The Rheinmetall NIOA plant will create up to 100 direct jobs in the region as well as developing sovereign capability for the Australian Defence Force when it is completed.

Rheinmetall NIOA munitions deputy chairman Robert Nioa said the facility had been broadened to create more than just artillery shells.

The Rheinmetall NIOA plant will create up to 100 direct jobs in the region as well as developing sovereign capability for the Australian Defence Force when it is completed.

“This is what re-establishing defence industrial capability looks like in Australia,” he said.

As well as artillery shells, in the future that could mean forging a number of metal parts for the defence industry, he said.

“We’d like to think we’re part of the current journey in Maryborough of rebuilding and re-establishing the credentials of Maryborough as a centre for industrial activity in Queensland,” Mr Nioa said.

“Australia had lost the capability to forge its current in service artillery shells.

“This factory brings back that capability to Australia.

The installation of the forge has begun at Maryborough's $60 million munitions factory.

“When this facility is finished it will be world’s best.”

Jackson Nioa, director of Rheinmetall Nioa munitions, said the installation of the forge, provided by Schuler, was a milestone for the factory.

He said the installation was the result of “months and years of planning”.

Local crane operators had helped the installation go off without a hitch, Mr Nioa said.

“This facility will be a major employer here in Maryborough creating up to 100 jobs once fully operational.”

The installation of the forge has begun at Maryborough's $60 million munitions factory.

Infrastructure lead Brett Winton said the arrival of the forge was the culmination of 12 months of hard work and now it was time to get started on the commissioning and the installation phase in this project.

Project manager Jeff Crabtree said the forging equipment was the keystone of the facility.

The first 155mm artillery shell is due to roll off the production line in March 2022, cranking up to an optimum rate of 30,000 cases per annum by December of that year.

Plant manager Eduard Schroeder said the factory would support the Australian Defence Force and would export artillery shells globally.

“For us it’s about jobs, it’s about local jobs and supporting the local community,” he said.

Originally published as ‘World’s best’ munitions factory takes vital step forward