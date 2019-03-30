Random who was nearly James Bond

Daniel Craig is the current — and arguably the most well known — actor to play the iconic role of James Bond.

Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan … These are just a few of the big names who have assumed the iconic role of James Bond.

But there was almost going to be a very random name among the line-up of high profile stars who have stepped into 007's leather shoes over the years.

The world's greatest living explorer, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, was approached by producers in 1970 to replace Australian actor George Lazenby, after they became aware of his expedition up the White Nile by hovercraft.

The now 75-year-old, who's new documentary seriesEgypt With The World's Greatest Explorer is set to drop on Foxtel, made it to the final six in the audition process.

"One day a person delivered a note from the William Morris Actors Agency, which said that Cubby Broccoli - who made the Bond films - was fed up with George Lazenby because he was asking for too much," he told Digest magazine.

"Broccoli decided he'd find somebody who did Bond-type things and train that person to be an actor.

"They approached about 200 of us from all over the place.

"I auditioned because it allowed me to have a free rail ticket from Inverness (Scotland) to London, which I wouldn't have been able to afford otherwise."

And it appeared he nailed the audition, but Broccoli wasn't impressed with one of his physical features.

"Having practised Shakespeare the night before, I got into the room where Cubby Broccoli was smoking a cigar, with director Guy Hamilton just over his shoulder," he said.

"Broccoli took one look at me and said to Hamilton, 'This one looks like a farmer. Look at his hands.'

"Even though I had proper fingers in those days, they apparently weren't what they were after."

The role eventually went to Sean Connery, who returned to the franchise for Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.

While Fiennes missed out on the role of a lifetime, auditioning turned out to be a worthwhile decision after all.

He paid a visit to the Ministry of Defence during his time in London, where they were looking for an ex-officer to lead an expedition in Canada, which was to be broadcast by the BBC.

Fiennes was their guy, going on to lead the Headless Valley Expedition; the first cross of Canada north to south, inland and over water.

He has since achieved countless journeys and adventures, with the Guinness World Records dubbing him "the world's greatest living explorer".

His new show, which he stars in alongside his cousin, Shakespeare In Love actor Joseph Fiennes, will follow him as he retraces his steps along the Nile, one of his first ever adventures.

Egypt With The World's Greatest Explorer premieres on Sunday March 31 on Foxtel channel National Geographic.