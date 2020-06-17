World’s most adorable orang-utans revealed

A photographer spent ten years living in the rainforest to document the lives of newborn orang-utans.

A photographer spent ten years living in the rainforest to document the lives of newborn orang-utans.

A baby raises his hands to his head as he looks up in surprise. Another crunches up his face as he clutches to his mum.

These are just some of the adorable images of newborn orang-utans captured in the wild.

The photos were taken by photographer, Brian Matthews, over a 10-year period in a rainforest in Tanjung Putting National Park, Indonesia, that is now surrounded by palm oil plantations.

Matthews, 41, from Durham, UK, spent the entire time living in the rainforest earning him a comparison to the fictional character Tarzan.

He said at times he had to get as close as one to two metres from the apes to take the captivating shots.

"I've been lucky to spend my weeks with orang-utans over the years," Matthews, who specialises in wildlife photography, said.

"Getting to know them and understand them a little makes me feel lucky and happy, especially when I reflect back now, I'm stuck in my flat unable to travel.

"The little guy scrunching up his face always makes me smile and reminds me of the weeks we spend in the forests with them".

Orang-utans are listed as critically endangered, with deforestation the biggest threat for both logging and clearing for palm oil plantations.

The illegal pet trade is still a problem, poachers will kill the mothers for the young orang-utans.

World Wildlife Foundation has listed the population of orang-utans as 104,700.

Matthews admits that without our love and support, these animals won't survive in the wild.

"I'm trying to make people care about them through my images," he said.

"Sadly, without our help and support, and right decisions, these animals won't survive in the wild.

"People won't be able to see what I have seen, or I've done, and I hope that my images make people want to do the right things to support the forest and the orang-utans."

Originally published as World's most adorable orang-utans revealed