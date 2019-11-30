Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

Leyton Peterson on his family's dry as dust Nikenbah cane property.

THE shocking extent of the dry spell on the Fraser Coast has been revealed, with rainfall well below average.

It comes as no surprise to Nikenbah cane farmer, Leyton Peterson.

Mr Peterson said the dry was having a major impact on his crops and cattle.

"Our farm has just been drought declared as of this week," he said.

"We had to start irrigating a bit earlier than normal, which leaves us a bit concerned about water supply.

"We're drawing on water reserves earlier than we normally would.

"When the heat comes it will affect the crop."

Mr Peterson said a steady downpour would be welcome.

"We could take 100mm of steady soaking rain," he said.

"Certainly as heat cranks up we need the rainfall.

"We've got cattle as well and grass is in short supply."

The average rainfall in Maryborough up until the end of November is 514mm, with the city usually having received about a metre of rain by this time of the year.

In Hervey Bay, 504mm has fallen this year, compared to the 940mm average.

November is usually a month of showers and storms, but the past month has been a dry one for both Fraser Coast cities.

In Maryborough, 6.2mm has fallen - well short of the average of 83mm.

Hervey Bay has received just 5.6mm while the average is 67mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said a combination of factors led to the dry period.

These included the circulation of the Pacific Ocean, in which moisture was usually picked up and dragged across the country.

This year a record positive Indian Ocean Dipole was recorded, leading to less moisture than normal in the atmosphere. Another driver of the dry weather was the Southern Annular Mode, Mr Narramore said, with the westerly pushing moisture from the Coral Sea well out to sea, he said.

"It ticks all the boxes for a worst-case scenario for it to be really dry," he said.

At this time last year, 834mm of rain had fallen in Hervey Bay and 980mm had fallen in Maryborough.

Mr Narramore said October and November tended to be stormier, but conditions were still in "almost a winter-like pattern".

"The good news is there is a chance of a shower or storm returning next week," he said.

Mr Narramore said the dry weather had also led to the high and severe fire danger over the last few weeks.

"If anything does burn it will get out of control quickly," he said.