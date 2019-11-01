Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
phishing
phishing
Crime

Worst date ever after app hook-up

by Elise Williams
1st Nov 2019 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LATE-night hook-up has gone terribly wrong for one man who was held against his will in Brisbane's inner suburbs. 

After talking on a dating app, the 33-year-old man went to meet a 49-year-old woman at a house in New Farm just after midnight on Wednesday. 

Police allege the woman demanded money from the man. 

After refusing to pay, the man was confronted by another man, who allegedly assaulted him and held him against his will.

It is alleged the woman also assaulted her date, before she and her accomplice forced him to transfer money to their accounts.

The alleged attackers stole the man's bank card before withdrawing a sum of money, police say. 

A 49-year-old woman and 22-year-old man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with one count each of extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and possessing dangerous drugs.

More Stories

crime online dating

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Queensland’s local councils watchdog is already struggling to keep up with complaints, and it has a warning for anyone looking to lodge one.

        • 1st Nov 2019 5:04 AM
        Family hears explosive testimony in woodchipper death

        premium_icon Family hears explosive testimony in woodchipper death

        Crime Two of his three accused killers fronted court

        • 1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

        premium_icon Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

        News There had been speculation the parks might be moved

        AWARDS NIGHT: Celebration of top Coast businesses

        premium_icon AWARDS NIGHT: Celebration of top Coast businesses

        News ‘It makes all the hard work bearable’