WORST INTERSECTIONS: Readers name Coast’s shocker corners

WHILE the community is being asked to weigh in on the planned upgrade of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Pialba Burrum Heads Roads intersection, we asked readers on Facebook about what other worrying intersections.

More than 100 people responded to tell us what they thought the worst intersection on the Fraser Coast was.

The clear winner was the roundabout on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Main St in Pialba.

Susan Pryor said she desperately wanted to see lights installed.

Jess Rachel described the roundabout as awful and said she avoided the area as often as possible.

Other roundabouts along Boat Harbour Drive were also regularly mentioned.

Jade Bryan said the intersection Boat Harbour Drive and Beach Rd roundabout "is always a gamble and dangerous".

Liz Bradley wants lights installed on Boat Harbour Drive and Elizabeth St.

She explained semi-trailers struggled to drive around it.

The list comes a Fraser Coast resident takes up the fight to get a 'scary' intersection in Maryborough fixed.

Here is a selection of other responses on the issues.

Natalie Coppens

"Boundary Rd/ Hughs Rd and Robert St. School times are the worst. And the poor buses have to wait the longest!"

Penny Marie

"From the new United servo intersection and Eli Waters shopping centre entrances. Totally congested all day every day."

Anthony Bugsy Balzan

"The 80km/h zone needs to be extended past the dump turn-off at Nikenbah, too many near misses there."

Sherri Snowden

"Lennox St and Albert St outside Lennox St store and Sauers pies. People roll through the stop signs and when people are parked in the street legally. You can't see around the cars to see if its safe to enter intersection."

Nancy McNamee

"Corner of Walker and Bruce Highway. Trying to get out of Transport Department or onto the highway."

Brendan Dale

"Getting on to Ferry St or Gympie Rd is terrible and at school time it's downright dangerous."

Janelle McNamara-Fowler

"Roundabout at St James/ Bayside Schools onto Urraween Road. School times are a nightmare."

Nicky Theuerkauf

"Pantlins Lane and Urraween Road.

"Urraween Road banks up morning and afternoon because of traffic on Pantlins Lane, cars often coming to stand still on the roundabout.

Pantlins Lane is disgusting come 3pm when both schools are out, cars parking on both sides, kids running across in front of traffic. It is an accident waiting to happen."