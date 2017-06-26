Some of worst roads between Hervey Bay and Brisbane: Letter

I travel from Brisbane to Hervey Bay a lot and why can't any of the road builders have on their contracts to put dividers between north- and south- bound traffic in the black spots.

HAVING travelled extensively over the last 20 years all over Australia I find Queensland roads the most backward in the country.

I travel from Brisbane to Hervey Bay a lot and why can't any of the road builders have on their contracts to put dividers between north- and south- bound traffic in the black spots.

Roads in New South Wales have them everywhere, alleviating the chance of head-ons and other accidents where traffic travelling north and south may collide.

Another thing is there should be absolute rules for all traffic to have headlights on at all times while on this highway.

This practice has helped me many a time see lights coming from afar well before I see the vehicle, helping me to avoid a mistaken overtaking move especially on darker days and hot summer days where the road has that heat haze on it.

It is a simple thing to do but many find it hard to turn them on not realising how much safer it is to do it.

-Allan Manson, Urangan.

