Brennan and Geraghty's Store Museum. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

Stuart Fast
17th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Brennan and Geraghty's Store Museum at Maryborough has celebrated its 150th anniversary since opening in 1871.

Marking the milestone on April 15, Councillor Paul Truscott said celebrating such historic landmarks was important to recognise the long, proud history of Maryborough and the region.

"Heritage like Brennan and Geraghty's is hard to find, when people see something like this they take a keen interest in it. I think that type of heritage is worth preserving," Cr Truscott said.

He congratulated Museum caretaker Ken Brooks for his work looking after the location and his role promoting Maryborough.

Brennan and Geraghty's Store at 64 Lennox Street, opened in 1871 and continued to trade until it closed in 1972, closing with unsold stock, advertising material and trading records.

The National Trust purchased the Geraghty Complex which comprised of the store, stables and two associated houses and embarked on a massive conservation program that continues today.

The aim of the trust was to preserve the culture and heritage of the Maryborough landmark and with the location reopening as a museum about the store and its place in the city in November 1990.

The museum takes visitors back to a different shopping era with products dating back to the 1890s lining the shelves of the building.

It is open for visitors Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 3pm.

