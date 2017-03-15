Would you like a four day working week? I would!

WHAT a great idea!

A four day working week.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale wants Australians to only work four days a week in order to make us happier and more productive and I couldn't agree more.

In his argument Mr Natale gave an example in Sweden where a six-hour work day was implemented in the aged-care sector to increase productivity.

I don't know about you - but i'm certainly not going to be one of those Australians who works all their life to make a living.

I'm a big believer in work life balance because it not only improves our mental state, but it's proving to be a more productive option and results in overall happiness.

Most big companies are all for more productivity and working smarter not harder - so I think this idea would have a positive impact.

More and more people are looking for time and financial freedom which is why the younger generations are becoming entrepreneurs.

So when will greedy companies realise that the more they look after their staff the more willing they'll be to put in the hard yards, give it 100% and enjoy their time at work.

A four day week seems like the perfect option if you ask me.

I would like to know what you think? Would you support a four day working week?