POLL: Would you like to see extra holidays for non-smokers?

Amy Formosa
I THINK it's a brilliant idea from a Japanese company which allows non-smokers six extra days of leave to compensate smoking breaks. 

It came after a non-smoking employee of the company submitted a complaint about how smoke breaks were affecting productivity. 

Now non smoking employees get the time they miss out on through smoking breaks made up in holidays. 

In many workplaces smokers would have at least four to six breaks to feed their filthy habit daily. 

As a non smoker this can be considered unfair. 

Imagine if non-smokers were to say - oh I'm just heading out for a break, multiple times a day. 

It wouldn't sit well. 

So why do smokers get away with it?

Why do smokers get away with more breaks?

Yes I understand it's an addiction, but why should you be treated for your filthy habit while we continue to work. 

I am all for the extra days off for non-smokers. 

Who knows, maybe it will encourage more smokers to quit?

