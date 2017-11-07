POLL: Would you like to see extra holidays for non-smokers?

Now non smoking employees get the time they miss out on through smoking breaks made up in holidays.

I THINK it's a brilliant idea from a Japanese company which allows non-smokers six extra days of leave to compensate smoking breaks.

It came after a non-smoking employee of the company submitted a complaint about how smoke breaks were affecting productivity.

In many workplaces smokers would have at least four to six breaks to feed their filthy habit daily.

As a non smoker this can be considered unfair.

Imagine if non-smokers were to say - oh I'm just heading out for a break, multiple times a day.

It wouldn't sit well.

So why do smokers get away with it?

Why do smokers get away with more breaks?

Yes I understand it's an addiction, but why should you be treated for your filthy habit while we continue to work.

I am all for the extra days off for non-smokers.

Who knows, maybe it will encourage more smokers to quit?

I'd like to know what you think.

