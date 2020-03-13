Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

crime police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No wedding day jitters at the Hervey Bay PCYC expo

        premium_icon No wedding day jitters at the Hervey Bay PCYC expo

        News From the engagement to the honeymoon, all features involved to plan that special day of nuptials are covered by 53 stalls at the expo.

        HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        premium_icon HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        Crime Police said the incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

        Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

        premium_icon Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

        News The community is invited to attend the service

        'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        premium_icon 'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        News A MAN has been ordered to two years probation after he contravening a domestic...