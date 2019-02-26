Wounded Seagulls searching for new president

SHOCK DEPARTURE: Hervey Bay's Scott Carter-Lowe and his Seagulls clubmates are on the lookout for a new president.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls are on the hunt for their third leader in four months after recently-appointed president Jim Russell resigned yesterday morning.

Russell said a recent promotion at work, which would require extra travel, was the reason behind his resignation.

"I discussed it over the weekend with the family and came to the hard decision of resigning. I could not commit the hours required to do the president's job properly,” Russell said.

He believes the work he and his committee started during his short stint as president would hold the club in good stead.

"We have great people on the new committee, who are doing a great job. There are great things ahead for the club,” Russell said.

Russell believes the new president will come from within Seagulls' current committee.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman, Mike Ireland wished Russell well.

"Jim has only been in the role for a short time and on behalf of the board of the BRL I want to wish him all the best in his new role,” Ireland said.

"I hope the Seagulls find a replacement quickly to ensure a smooth transition for the club.”

The timing of Russell's resignation is not ideal for the club, with the new president to become the third in four months.

Seagulls were on the cusp of shutting their doors at the end of the 2018 season due to financial troubles.

Queensland Rugby League and Fraser Coast Regional Council are working with the club to ensure its long-term survival.

Seagulls treasurer Shona Divjak said the club was looking to the future despite the setback.

"Jim has been an asset to the club and it is upsetting that he has to go due to work. We just have to keep rolling forward,” she said.