Wreaths ready: Revised Anzac Day plans for Maryborough

Maryborough RSL volunteers prepare extra wreaths for Anzac Day 2021. Organiser Sue Bretz said the crafted wreaths were on standby in case of difficulties where people had failed to acquire wreaths of fresh flowers from usual sources. From left, Linda Miller, Robyn Conyers, Sue Bretz and Di Davies.

Maryborough’s scheduled Anzac Day march for next Sunday has been quickly revamped to allow school students and others to join service and ex-service personnel on the route to the Cenotaph.

Maryborough RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Coleman said Maryborough schools were contacted after Queensland restrictions were lifted for all outdoor Anzac Day events in 2021.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed late on Wednesday afternoon that no COVID Safe Event checklist or event plan would be required after the State recorded no new cases of community transmission.

“Queenslanders worked hard to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Ms Palaszczuk said, explaining the rationale behind the Anzac Day exemption.

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said he was particularly pleased and proud to that the school would be marching in 2021.

“The first man ashore in 1915, Duncan Chapman, was a past student of the school. Our marching proudly in numbers reflects both the central place of tradition in our school and respect for his memory and legacy.”

However, the easing of restrictions is too late for many other Fraser Coast RSL sub-branches which had voted not to hold marches this year. Dawn parades and services will be held as usual at Fraser Coast memorials.

Before the Premier’s announcement, Maryborough had decided to go ahead but shorten its usual parade to include only service and ex-service personnel, with arrangements already in place for street traffic barriers and Lt. Col. Luke Hughes to attend as reviewing officer.

Maryborough State High’s marching band will lead the student section at the start of the parade, leaving the Maryborough RSL in Lennox Street at 8.50am for the 9.30am service.

The Maryborough Pipe Band will lead the services and ex-services section. Other groups and individuals wanting to take part will be invited to form a third section and fall in behind the military personnel. After the morning march, only service and ex-service personnel will take part in the return march to the RSL.

No Maryborough march will precede the dawn service at the Cenotaph at 5.30am.