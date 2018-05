Wrecked vehicle on Elizabeth St, Urangan following a two-car crash on May 21.

Wrecked vehicle on Elizabeth St, Urangan following a two-car crash on May 21. Annie Perets

A DRIVER, who swerved to miss an animal on a road, created a wreck in Urangan.

The car drove into a vehicle which was parked at Elizabeth St in an attempt to avoid the animal.

The two-car incident happened about 6am on Monday.

Nobody was injured.