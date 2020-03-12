Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Wrecked train bridge puts events in doubt

Michael Nolan
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REPAIRS to a rail bridge damaged in a train derailment at Greenmount are expected to run into April.

The news throws into doubt several heritage rail events scheduled later for this month.

DownsSteam Tourist Railway and Museum boss Ros Scotney is worried.

"I just don't know what they will do," she said.

A ballast train came off its tracks while travelling between Cambooya and Greenmount on March 2.

It consisted of two locomotives, 15 loaded ballast wagons and one ballast plough.

It damaged the lines and a bridge near Watts Siding Rd.

Mrs Scotney said the incident was ironic.

"Ballast trains carry gravel, stone and blue steel to repair train lines out west."

At the time, Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead was thankful no one had been injured.

"There have been no impacts to freight operations, however Queensland Rail will continue to liaise with its freight partners should freight services be impacted."

 

A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
event greenmount tourism train
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        premium_icon Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        News The Department of Education has responded to violent and confronting Gympie schoolyard videos circulating online.

        Emotions overflow at final meeting before election

        premium_icon Emotions overflow at final meeting before election

        News Yesterday marked the final council meeting ahead of the March 28 election

        Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        premium_icon Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        News The region’s only female councillor reflected on her time in the position

        Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        premium_icon Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        News A prime piece of the Heritage City’s commercial land has been sold