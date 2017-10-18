Write a tale on the Mary for Mary River Month

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

A WRITING opportunity for children and adults residing in the Mary River catchment area has been organised in conjunction with Mary River Month.

Mary River Month will be held in November and is organised by the Maryborough River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee.

Tell Mary's Tales is a new addition where members of the community can submit their musings as a piece of rhyming poetry, free verse or prose (not short story or essay) as inspired by the Mary River, one of her creeks, or another aspect of the catchment.

The closing date is November 3. Entries are limited to one A4 page (1.5 spacing, 12 font) and a small photo of the area that inspired the work (optional).

All entries will be numbered and displayed in a presentation folder on the MRCCC stand at the Mary River Festival on Saturday, November 11 with the opportunity for some to present their work in person.

Two numbers will be drawn out of the hat and the entrants will be presented with either a framed photo by Bob Simpson, or a copy of Tim Heard's Australian Native Bee Book.

The entry form may be downloaded from mrccc. org.au/wp-content/uploads /2017/08/Tell-Marys-Tales- Final-Submission-Form-and -Flyer-fillable-pdf.pdf.

This can be completed online and submitted via email or printed and posted to the MRCCC in Gympie along with your work (full details on the form).

For more information phone 5482 4766, 0407 157 131 or visit mrccc.org.au/mary -river-month or facebook. com/MaryRiverMonth.