24°
Community

Write a tale on the Mary for Mary River Month

Mary River from Queens Park, Maryborough.
Mary River from Queens Park, Maryborough. Alistair Brightman
Boni Holmes
by

A WRITING opportunity for children and adults residing in the Mary River catchment area has been organised in conjunction with Mary River Month.

Mary River Month will be held in November and is organised by the Maryborough River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee.

Tell Mary's Tales is a new addition where members of the community can submit their musings as a piece of rhyming poetry, free verse or prose (not short story or essay) as inspired by the Mary River, one of her creeks, or another aspect of the catchment.

The closing date is November 3. Entries are limited to one A4 page (1.5 spacing, 12 font) and a small photo of the area that inspired the work (optional).

All entries will be numbered and displayed in a presentation folder on the MRCCC stand at the Mary River Festival on Saturday, November 11 with the opportunity for some to present their work in person.

Two numbers will be drawn out of the hat and the entrants will be presented with either a framed photo by Bob Simpson, or a copy of Tim Heard's Australian Native Bee Book.

The entry form may be downloaded from mrccc. org.au/wp-content/uploads /2017/08/Tell-Marys-Tales- Final-Submission-Form-and -Flyer-fillable-pdf.pdf.

This can be completed online and submitted via email or printed and posted to the MRCCC in Gympie along with your work (full details on the form).

For more information phone 5482 4766, 0407 157 131 or visit mrccc.org.au/mary -river-month or facebook. com/MaryRiverMonth.

Topics:  fccommunity mary river mary river catchment coordinating committee mary river festival poetry

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: How much fell during wettest month so far

UPDATE: How much fell during wettest month so far

UPDATE: Hervey Bay and Maryborough have both had in excess of 400mm for the month of October.

LATEST: Roads start to open, water remains on others

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

Driver seen swerving allegedly blows 4x limit

Police said the man was driving a red Holden sedan.

Funding announced for $2.63m Pialba youth precinct

Local Government Minister Mark Furner.

The funding will be announced on Wednesday.

Local Partners