Writer puts spotlight on mental illnesses in upcoming show

TWO SHOWS: Tim Holstein's play It's All In Your Head will be performed on Friday and Saturday. Alistair Brightman
Annie Perets
by

THROUGH Tim Holstein's involvement in theatre, he has has seen many performers struggle with the likes of stage fright and anxiety.

Inspired by this, the Maryborough creative wrote a play about mental illnesses.

It's All In Your Head touches on the likes of depression, self-esteem issues and suicide prevention.

To be performed at the Brolga Theatre Friday and Saturday, the shows are a lead-up to Queensland Mental Health Week which starts from October 8.

"It's not as much about people suffering mental illness, but more about people not understanding," Mr Holstein said.

"Putting the play together has been a huge community engagement project, featuring five main scenes each with its own director."

