‘Wrong place, wrong time, wrong partner’ for model on drug charge

Former beauty queen Felicia Djamirze received burns to her hands and face during a police raid at Susan River in February.

Former beauty queen Felicia Djamirze received burns to her hands and face during a police raid at Susan River in February.

A BEAUTY queen's facial injuries were "collateral damage" in a drug bust but a prosecutor says Felicia Djamirze's own "bad judgment" got her involved in a meth ring.

Djamirze, 29 was caught after a complex overt and covert police operation targeting Fraser Coast ice and cocaine drug dealers.

A Comancheros member in Sydney allegedly supplied drugs to Djamirze's former fiancee, who was one of four men arrested with her last year.

The 2013 Miss International Australia winner was a high achiever with a good academic record who helped charities, Brisbane Supreme Court heard ion Monday.

But then she got involved with the wrong crowd, defence counsel Bruce Walmsley said.

"She was in the wrong place at the wrong time and with the wrong partner. What a gross understatement that is."

Police investigated large drug shipments which were allegedly stashed in eskies in Fraser Coast bushland.

When cops raided a Susan River home in February 2016, a stun gun landed in the room Djamirze was sleeping in.

She suffered eye and hand injuries and went on national TV.

"I thought I was going to die," Ms Djamirze told 60 Minutes in an interview several weeks after the raid.

She still sometimes had "remarkable" intermittent blue discoloring one of the fingers, her defence counsel added.

Crown prosecutor Ron Swanwick said Djamirze "cannot complain about the collateral damage that occurred" during the raid.

Djamirze knew her boyfriend Dean Grant O'Donnell was dealing drugs, Mr Swanwick said.

The court heard that relationship was now over.

Djamirze was given a three year, suspended jail term, for one charge of supplying a dangerous drug.

Justice Peter Flanagan said he was confident Djamirze would never be before the court again.

Outside court, Djamirze said she had "no comment at this stage".

Mr O'Donnell was expected to be sentenced later this month.

The courts have already dealt with the other three men arrested. -NewsRegional