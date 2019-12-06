Wynnum Manly to fly into Maryborough for 2020 Intrust Super Cup fixture

Wynnum Manly players as they line up before playing in the 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Intrust Super Cup action will return to Eskdale Park, Maryborough in 2020 when the Wynnum Manly Seagulls play the Sunshine Coast Falcons in round four.

The match is scheduled for Sunday April 5.

Wynnum were 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand finalists and have a development partnership with the Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League.

“This upcoming fixture is a direct result of our commitment to developing rugby league on the Fraser Coast,” Wynnum Manly Academy manager Glen Dreger said.

Former Hervey Bay Seagulls players Braden Whittaker and Tyson Miller are currently signed with the Brisbane club.

