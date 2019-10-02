‘Groom a slave for me’: X-rated texts expose secret sex cult

The text exchange was gathered by the FBI as evidence in Raniere's trial. Picture: Supplied

It was billed as a "secret circle of women" designed to advance its members' careers in a way male secret societies like the Freemasons have for centuries.

It was called DOS - pronounced 'doss' - and its female members were invited from the upper echelons of NXIVM, a multi-level marketing company that offered "professional development" seminars throughout the Americas. It would take years for those members to realise what NXIVM really was - a cult designed to satisfy the sexual deviance of its founder, Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere was at the head of NXIVM, and it’s secret society DOS. Picture: Supplied

The DOS women were branded with Raniere's initials in secret ceremonies - but not before they provided "collateral", surrendering compromising photos and videos to ensure they could never leave the group.

They willingly obliged, convinced they were signing up for something that would change their lives for the better. It would take years - and the arrests of Raniere and his top associates - for them to realise they were actually agreeing to a type of sexual servitude that has only truly been exposed in the past few months.

As part of the FBI investigation into NXIVM, agents gathered a great deal of evidence, including this series of text messages between Raniere and an unnamed DOS member, asking her to recruit "f**k toy slaves" to service him "24/7".

RANIERE: I think it would be good for you to own a f**k toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me

DOS Slave: huh?

DOS Slave: not disagreeing, just don't understand

RANIERE: But your (sic) my wife … she isn't … just a tool for you to use for me …

DOS Slave: a person?

RANIERE: Get a slave … you're her master … Without going into detail. It caused there to be other slaves, all who want to be branded with my monogram plus a number … your number is reserved … it is number 1. It is now a secret growing organisation. I don't know well some of the people involved but I command them ultimately. They are not who you might think … I think there are 10 or more in the current Jness track … and others outside of it.

DOS Slave: Does that mean that they know about each other?

RANIERE: No.

DOS Slave: I'm OK with you having other slaves, I assume that these are not sexual

RANIERE: They may or may not be. They would be if I commanded but that is not the reason for the organisation. It is an absolutely trusted commitment

DOS Slave: I want to be the one that worships your body

DOS Slave: Many will not even know of my existence … some don't already …

RANIERE: Find a life slave and I'll tell you everything …

DOS Slave: What do you mean by life slave?

RANIERE: Someone who has a collateralised vow with you for life

RANIERE: I feel badly each time you have to work hard for me to (orgasm). I thought slaves could remove the burden … and I could get you fresh and not worn. What are your thoughts feelings? All of them have slaves in process … some have several completed.

DOS Slave: I feel insecure but at the same time I feel proud of you. You are worthy of following like that

RANIERE: So are you … you're number one

DOS Slave: I would be proud to stand next to you

RANIERE: Even naked with six other committed naked women?

DOS Slave: OK. I'm asking because these persons will be in our life forever … But I was not involved in the process of choosing who. I'm afraid that I will not be comfortable with the others

RANIERE: You choose your slaves. There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the program: you are their Master I am their Grand Master. The other type are very select ones you use to heal us: likely being also of the ﬁrst type.

DOS Slave: What about the seven? Allison (Mack, the Smallville actress who pleaded guilty to her role in DOS) said these seven were forever. She and the others will be forever in my life.

RANIERE: They are ﬁrst line to me but if any suit the purpose I obviously have access. Having one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy would help. It would be there (sic) 24/7 job.

The exchange, published in DOS whistleblower Sarah Edmondson's book Scarred, proves much of what DOS members, like Edmondson, were told about the secret society was a lie.

Despite multiple assurances that Raniere knew nothing about DOS or its members, he was in fact "Grandmaster" above eight "first-line slave" women, who in turn were expected to recruit their own "slaves" and so on, creating a vast network of women Raniere could have sexual contact with.

Sarah Edmondson said she and others were branded as part of a secret ritual. Picture: YouTube

"FBI affidavits would eventually reveal one heinous detail after another: an account of a woman being led naked and blindfolded, then being held down while an unidentified person performed oral sex on her," Edmondson, whose testimony led to the arrest of Raniere and several other NXIVM members, writes in her book.

"Women were blackmailed into secrecy and branded. This type of intimidation, silencing, and blackmail would form the basis of the racketeering charges against NXIVM, along with forced labour and sex trafficking.

"NXIVM was a criminal enterprise … and what we blew the whistle on was only the tip of the iceberg."

NXIVM whistleblower Sarah Edmondson's new book Scarred. Picture: Supplied

Keith Raniere is now 59 years old. On June 19 this year he was convicted of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit forced labour, sexual exploitation of a child, identity theft, and conspiracy to commit racketeering and wire fraud.

He is due to be sentenced later this year and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

This is an edited extract from Scarred by Sarah Edmondson with Kristine Gasbarre

published by Hardie Grant Books $32.99 and is available where all good books are sold.