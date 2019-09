Drought Angels and XXXX enjoying a beer together as part of the Karma Keg fundraiser at the Club Hotel 27/09/2019.

Drought Angels and XXXX enjoying a beer together as part of the Karma Keg fundraiser at the Club Hotel 27/09/2019. Zoe Bell

TO coincide with their generous delivery of 151 cartoons of XXXX beer, the XXXX team additionally donated two kegs of Iron Jack to The Club Hotel Chinchilla.

Last night every sale made from those two kegs of beer went straight to the Drought Angels team who help farmers in need.

