MARYBOROUGH Police were called to investigate a yacht that was caught at the city-side of the Granville Bridge today around midday.

Police at the scene said that the boat may have slipped it's moorings and floated down to the bridge.

There was no one on board at the time and there were no injuries.

A small tug retrieves a yacht caught against the Granville Bridge. Boni Holmes

The yacht was tugged back to the marina.