Yacht Squadron to host an open day

AHOY THERE: If you have ever wanted to try sailing go along to the Hervey Bay Boat Club Yacht Squadron open day. Contributed

SAILING: When is a sheet not a sheet? Answer - when it is a rope on a sailing boat.

This nautical question and many others can soon be answered for landlubbers who might be interested in heading out on the water.

The Hervey Bay Boat Club Yacht Squadron will hold an open day on Saturday, November 10. The open day is to encourage members of our community to participate in the wonderful world of sailing.

The event is open to all, with two sessions to be held.

A brief talk on sailing will be given first, then a number of boats will take interested participants out for a sail on the beautiful waters of Hervey Bay.

The talks on sailing will be held on the deck of the Hervey Bay Boat Club, with the first starting at 10am and the second at noon. The yachts on which people will be taken sailing will be moored at the pontoon below the deck.

It is expected that sailing will start soon after the brief talk once people have been assigned to the various yachts.

No prior sailing experience is needed. So if you have always wanted to try sailing, here is an excellent opportunity to fulfil that desire.

Phone Commodore Ron Wallace on 0438909674 for more information.