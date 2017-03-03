YAKATY Yak is making a comeback with two shows at the Maryborough Sports Club and the Brolga Theatre this weekend.

The band is well known for its great harmonies and classic cover songs including rock, country, surf music and Aussie classics.

The group covers many artists and bands including The Eagles, Beach Boys, The Four Seasons, The Beatles and many more and has toured extensively as a show band.

Yakaty Yak has a huge following and always has the crowd asking for more at the end of its shows.

The band recently relocated with members living in Hervey Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

Yakaty Yak will perform at the Maryborough Sports Club, Saltwater Creek Rd from 7.30pm Saturday, March 4, and at the Brolga Theatre Riverside Stage on Sunday, March 5, from 3.30pm.