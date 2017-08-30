27°
Yamato emits an explosion of musical energy

PUMPING: Yamato the Drummers of Japan are ready to take to the stage in an electrifying performance in Maryborough.
Inge Hansen
by

IF THERE'S one thing Gen Hidaka is certain of, it's that Maryborough is in for an electrifying treat this September.

In just under two weeks, Yamato the Drummers of Japan will bring their show to the Fraser Coast as part of their Australia tour and Gen, a lead drummer, couldn't be more excited.

"We can't wait to perform in Australia for the first time and enjoy the atmosphere and the nature,” he said.

The group use traditional Japanese taiko and wadaiko drums to play original music with a modern touch composed by artistic director, Masa Ogawa.

Gen said the music performed was not just unique in sound but a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those watching.

"The beat of the drumming does not come through your eyes but your body itself,” he said.

"The audience can expect something traditional however usually audiences get surprised by the sounds they hear.

"Everyone is surprised by the energy they feel and the vibrations they receive.”

Yamato the Drummers of Japan will perform at Brolga Theatre, Maryborough from 7.30pm.

For tickets visit www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/Events/EventId/184/e/yamato drummers-of-japan.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $49 for concession and $45 for children under 12.

For your chance to win tickets fill out the entry form inside the Fraser Coast Chronicle each day until Wednesday, September 6.

Drop your entry forms into the Hervey Bay or Maryborough office.

