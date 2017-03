Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

PROPERTIES across the Fraser Coast copped a drenching with flash flooding inundating yards and homes in low-lying areas as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie lashed the region.

Chronicle readers shared their photos of backyards turned to swimming pools and roads flooded as the region copped close to 200mm during the rain event.

FOLLOW THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

The region was also hit with gale force winds of speeds over 100kmh during the thick of the storm.

The clean-up has begun.