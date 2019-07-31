Bizarre reason dead lawyer expected in court

Former Surfers Paradise Meter Maids general manager Michael Yarwood arriving at Brisbane Supreme Courts in September last year. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A BIZARRE quirk of red tape means prominent legal identity Michael Yarwood is still expected to front court despite being dead.

Mr Yarwood, who was found dead in his Main Beach apartment earlier this month, is still on today's Southport Magistrates Court list to face a single charge of engaging in legal practice when not entitled.

It was alleged Mr Yarwood had sent letters on behalf of clients acting as a lawyer.

He had been struck off and banned from legal practice in 2011.

Sources told the Bulletin the Legal Services Commission, which is prosecuting the case, will not drop the charge until a death certificate is produced.

Because a death certificate has not been provided to the Legal Services Commission, the matter is still listed before the courts.

It is not clear whether a death certificate will be provided today or the charges will be dropped without the document.

Prior to his death, Mr Yarwood had been mounting a vigorous defence of the charges.

Mr Yarwood was jailed in 2011 for misappropriation of funds and forgery but released after nine months when he won an appeal against the sentence after detailing health issues.

His failed business relationship with Joseph "Will the Wrecker" Smith, a reclusive millionaire who operates the Reedy Creek business fronting the Pacific Motorway, again put him in the media spotlight.

In March, after a stunning court victory, Mr Yarwood was given three weeks to pay more than $1.8 million or be bankrupted by Mr Smith. He was also defending a damages claim of $400,000 for defamation and two charges from the Legal Services Commission.

Mr Smith promised more court action after winning a Supreme Court battle in Brisbane in which Judge Glenn Martin ordered Mr Yarwood pay $1.65 million, interest of $204,866 and court costs that could total up to $500,000.